‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Kitty is …

The last time we saw the Kitty on “The Masked Singer” was when she discovered she was the last woman standing in Group B back on March 4. She, along with the two remaining men in Group B, Banana and Frog, returned to compete on the April 1 episode of “The Masked Singer.” They faced off against the top trio from each of Groups A (Kangaroo, Turtle, White Tiger) and C (Astronaut, Night Angel and Rhino).

This Super 9 is hoping to convince the studio audience and four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) that they deserve a spot in the quarter-finals. Unlike some of the competition, the Kitty could never be accused of caterwauling.

Indeed, she sounds just purr-fect to us. In her first appearance, she scored with her cover of “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. Then she made the country hit “Mercy” by Brett Young her own. Sticking with that genre, she then nailed “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert.

We are sure that we know the name of the famous face hidden inside the Kitty costume. Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Kitty.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Astronaut is …

We are sure that the Kitty is Elizabeth Gillies, who currently stars on the CW prime-time soap “Dynasty.” She plays the conniving and, dare we say it, catty Fallon on this reboot of the 1980s hit.

Before finding fame on television, Elizabeth worked in the theater. One of her most high-profile gigs was on Broadway in the musical “13.” One of her co-stars was Ariana Grande.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Banana is …

They went on to appear together in the Nickelodeon series “Victorious where Grande played a character named Cat Valentine. In 2013, the two recorded a cover of “Santa Baby” that was featured on Grande’s hit disc “Christmas Kisses.”

We won’t know if we are right that the Kitty is Elizabeth Gillies until she is unmasked. That only happens when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Kitty? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Frog is …