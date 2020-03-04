‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Kitty is …

One of the four remaining contestants in Group B of “The Masked Singer” didn’t make the cut in episode 6, which aired on FOX on March 4. The best singer of this bunch is the one disguised as the Kitty. While we can’t see her face, we are sure we know her voice.

The Kitty first performed on February 19 when she blew the roof on the joint with her rousing rendition of “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. The next week saw her shift genres and make the country hit “Mercy” by Brett Young her own.

We are certain that we know the name of the celebrity hiding inside the Kitty costume. We ruled out those guesses by the judges that it is Paris Hilton, Julianne Hough or Nicole Richie. Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Kitty.

We are convinced that the Kitty is Elizabeth Gillies, the star of the CW show “Dynasty.” While she is best-known these days as the conniving and, dare we say it, catty Fallon on this prime-time soap, Gillies got her start as a singer. As a teenager, Elizabeth headlined the Broadway musical “13.”

One of Elizabeth’s co-stars in that tuner was a then unknown Ariana Grande. They soon became besties and went on to appear together in the Nickelodeon series “Victorious where Grande played a character named Cat Valentine. The two friends even recorded a duet of “Santa Baby” in 2013 that was featured on Grande’s hit disc “Christmas Kisses.”

We won’t know if we are right that the Kitty is Elizabeth Gillies until she is unmasked. That only happens when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Kitty? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

