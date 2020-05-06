‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Kitty is …

The Kitty is just one of two women still in the running on season 3 of “The Masked Singer.” She and the rest of the contenders compete on “A Quarter Mask Crisis: The Quarter Finals,” which airs on May 6. The Kitty is sitting pretty after her performance last week of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” by Marilyn Monroe. That over-the-top number had the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) singing her praises.

That was a welcome change for the Kitty from the previous week when she ended up fighting for survival in the smackdown against the Banana. She won with her soaring vocals on “Unstoppable” by Sia. That song was more suited to her voice than the one that put her at risk of elimination: “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper.

The Kitty is one of the strongest singers on the show. She shone in her first outing with her version of “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. She then changed it up with covers of the country hits “Mercy” by Brett Young and “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert. And she delivered a jaw-dropping rendition of the Celine Dion power ballad “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

We’ve taken another look at all of those performances as well as the accompanying series of clues videos. We are now certain that we know who is hidden inside the Kitty costume. Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Kitty.

We are convinced that the Kitty is Jackie Evancho, who came to fame as the pint-sized classically-trained singer on “America’s Got Talent” back in 2010. She was only 10 when she impressed us all with her talents and came in second place that season.

The Kitty confessed that she was very young when she started her career. And, just like Jackie, she says she suffered from body images.

The Kitty revealed to Robin that “the first time we met, it was lit.” Both of them performed during the 2011 tree lighting ceremony at the Grove in Los Angeles.

The Kitty regards “Christmas is truly the most wonderful time of the year.” Jackie certainly shares this sentiment. Both of her holiday albums — “O Holy Night” and “Heavenly Christmas” — went gold. As a group, the season 3 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have 88 gold records.

The Kitty spoke of her connection to movie icon Robert Redford. The Oscar winner directed and co-starred with Jackie in her first film, “The Company You Keep” in 2011.

We will only find out if we are right that the Kitty is Jackie Evancho when she is unmasked. That only happens when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Kitty? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.