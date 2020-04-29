‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Kitty is …

The Kitty proved she really does have nine lives on “The Masked Singer.” She made it into the final six competing on April 29 by winning her smackdown against the Banana last week. She was “Unstoppable” after singing that Sia hit and the Banana peeled back his mask to reveal rocker Bret Michaels. The Kitty ended up in trouble when the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) and studio audience were not won over by her cover of the Cyndi Lauper classic “True Colors.”

That song was not suited to her powerhouse vocals. The Kitty shone earlier in the competition with her rendition of the Celine Dion power ballad “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” She was a stand-out in her first appearance with her version of “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. She followed that up with covers of country hits “Mercy” by Brett Young and “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert.

We’ve watched all of these performances again as well as her clues videos. We are now sure that we know who is lurking inside the Kitty costume. Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Kitty.

We are absolutely certain that the Kitty is Jackie Evancho, who was the runner-up on “America’s Got Talent” back in 2010. She was only 10 when she came to fame with her classically-trained voice. The Kitty has told us that she was very young when she started her career. She admitted to having suffered from body images, just as Jackie has.

The Kitty spoke of her connection to screen legend Robert Redford. He directed and co-starred with Jackie in her first film, “The Company You Keep” in 2011.

The Kitty revealed to Robin that “the first time we met, it was lit.” Both of them sang at a tree lighting ceremony at the Grove in Los Angeles in 2011.

The Kitty thinks that “Christmas is truly the most wonderful time of the year.” Jackie surely thinks the same. Both of her holiday albums — “O Holy Night” and “Heavenly Christmas” — went gold. Collectively, the season 3 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have 88 gold records.

We will only find out if we are right that the Kitty is Jackie Evancho when she is unmasked. That only happens when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Kitty? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.