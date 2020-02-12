‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Miss Monster is …

One of the four remaining contestants in Group A of “The Masked Singer” didn’t make the cut in episode 3, which aired on FOX on February 12. The best singer of this bunch is the one disguised as Miss Monster. While we can’t see her face, we are certain we recognize her voice, with its signature style.

Miss Monster first performed on the post-Super Bowl premiere where she blew the roof on the joint with her rousing rendition of the Bonnie Raitt rock hit “Something to Talk About.” Then on episode 2 she changed genres and made the country classic “Fancy” by Bobbie Gentry her own.

We are certain that we know the name of the celebrity hiding inside the Miss Monster costume. We ruled out those guesses by the judges that it is Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion or Dionne Warwick. Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of Miss Monster.

Miss Monster is Chaka Khan, the Queen of Funk. Don’t believe us? Well considering the following evidence that ties in to the clues and facts provided by the producers of “The Masked Singer.”

Over the course of her 50-year career, Chaka Khan has sold 70 million records. She has three gold records of her own and four more for her work with Rufus; collectively, this season’s crop of contestants on “The Masked Singer” has 88 gold records.

Chaka Khan has earned 22 Grammy nominations; as a whole, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have reaped 69 Grammy bids.

Chaka won 10 of her Grammy Awards races. In the Miss Monster clues video, we see her opening up locker number 10.

Miss Monster concluded her video by asking:”Will you still love me without knowing my name?” That matches the title of one of Chaka’s biggest hits: the 1995 song “Will You Love Me?”

We won’t know for sure whether Chaka Khan is Miss Monster until she is unmasked. That’ll happen when she loses a showdown or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the real name of Miss Monster? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.