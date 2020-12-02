‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Mushroom is …

The Mushroom is one of the favorites to win season 4 of “The Masked Singer.” He landed in the top six competing on the December 2 episode after his outstanding cover of “A Song for You” by Donny Hathaway in the Smackdown portion of the special Thanksgiving show. He bested Broccoli, who turned out to be Paul Anka.

We’ve been wondering who is hiding inside the Mushroom costume ever since he made his debut on the show on October 28 with his version of “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell. We watched both of those performances again as well his other turns at the mike: “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher on November 4 and “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry at the start of the November 26 episode. And we’ve taken another look at all of the clues videos for Mushroom.

We are now more convinced than ever that the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) are on the wrong track about the Mushroom being someone associated with the Broadway musical “Hamilton.” Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 4, including the real name of the Mushroom.

We are sure that the Mushroom is Aloe Blacc, the versatile singer/songwriter who is also part of the hip hop duo Emanon with Exile.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

We’ve done the math and figured out that the other contestants on “The Masked Singer” account for 45 of the 46 Grammy nominations that the group has as a whole. Aloe reaped a bid in 2015 for Best R&B Album for his chart-topping disc “Lift Your Spirit.”

Blacc’s bio matches with many of the clues that we’ve gotten from the Mushroom. He was president of his senior class and graduated from Laguna Hills High School with a perfect 4.0 GPA. That earned him a scholarship to the University of Southern California.

The Mushroom admitted that he’s already taken part in another singing competition. One of Aloe’s first successes as a singer came as part of Emanon, which competed on the MTV talent show “The Cut” way back in 1998.

The Mushroom revealed that early in his career he carried and briefcase and worked in the rat race. After college, Aloe landed a plum job as an analyst at Ernst & Young. That financial powerhouse is located on Wall Street, which was referenced by the image of a bull (as in stock market).

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

When he was laid off in 2003, Aloe decided to devote himself full-time to his music. The Mushroom told us that he turned one of his hobbies into a big business and Blacc has certainly done that, with record sales in the millions.

The baby doll ties into the single “Baby,” which Aloe recorded with Alice Smith as part of the 2011 charity album “Red Hot + Rio 2,” which raised awareness and money to fight AIDS/HIV.

Mushroom made mention of wearing many hats. Blacc is rarely seen without sporting one of his signature hats.

And to cap it all off, Blacc can be found on YouTube performing another Donny Hathaway song, “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” and sounding just like the Mushroom!

And click on each link below if you want to know the name of the famous faces hiding inside the other costumes.

GROUP A

Popcorn

Sun

GROUP B

Crocodile

Seahorse

GROUP C

Jellyfish