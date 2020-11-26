‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Mushroom?

Only three of the five celebrities in Group C of “The Masked Singer” made it to the final, which aired on Thanksgiving night (November 26). They are hidden inside elaborate costumes as Broccoli, Jellyfish and Mushroom that conceal their true selves. We nailed the names of the first two contestants eliminated from Group C — Lips (Wendy Williams) and Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget) — and are just as confident that we know the real identities of the remaining trio.

Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 4, including the name of the star masquerading as the Mushroom. Before the Mushroom first performed on October 28, the sly producers of “The Masked Singer” had us convinced it was a woman. But as soon as this contestant started to croon “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell we knew that it was a man. The man inside the Mushroom costume followed up that first performance with a show-stopping cover of the Cher classic “If I Could Turn Back Time” on November 4.

Those two performances along with all of the clues in the videos and the hints that he has given make us convinced that the Mushroom is Jordan Fisher, the Disney child star who is now a leading man on Broadway.

Fisher recently finished a year-long run in “Hamilton.” That smash hit musical was the inspiration for a ton of puns in the first clues video for Mushroom.

Mushroom told us that he got his start in the rat race by working underground. Jordan’s big break came in 2011 when he joined the cast “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” The words “underground” and “secret” are synonymous. And the show was on ABC Family, which is owned by Disney (which all began with Mickey Mouse).

The shot in the clues video of a judging panel sitting against a starry backdrop is a shout-out to another reality competition series, “Dancing with the Stars.” Three years ago, Jordan won season 25 of “DWTS.”

Mushroom made mention of wearing many hats. Not only does Fisher act, sing and dance but he is also a designer of hats that he often sports in appearances.

The Mushroom revealed that he has turned one of his hobbies into a big business. Fisher loves video games and has half a million followers watching him play on Twitch; his fans call themselves his Fish Fam.

To cap it all off, Fisher can be found on YouTube performing “This Woman’s Work” and sounding just like the Mushroom!

We’ll only find out if we are right that the Mushroom is Jordan Fisher when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Mushroom? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

