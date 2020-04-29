‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Night Angel is …

The Night Angel is one of the strongest contenders still in the hunt to win season 3 of “The Masked Singer.” She numbers among the final six who take to the stage on the April 29 episode. The Night Angel secured her slot with her dazzling performance of the Shania Twain signature song “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” on April 8. She is one of the clear favorites of the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) and has never been in the bottom two.

We’ve been trying to figure out who is hiding inside the Night Angel costume. To do so, we watched all of her performances including: “Rise Up” by Andra Day; “Shout!” by the Isley Brothers; “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga; and “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi. And we’ve reviewed all her clues videos.

Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Night Angel.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Astronaut is …

We are absolutely sure that the Night Angel is Kandi Burruss, the R&B singer who currently stars on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The Night Angel revealed that Jenny has spoken her real name on the radio; Kandi is a regular guest on Jenny’s SiriusXM show.

Kandi was part of the girl group Xscape in the late 1990s. Theyy released three hit albums in a row: “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha” (1993); “Off the Hook” (1995); and “Traces of My Lipstick” (1998). Each of these discs moved more than one million copies which got them both gold and platinum certification from the RIAA. As a group, “The Masked Singer” contestants can boast of 88 gold records.

Burruss shared in a Grammy for Best R&B Song in 2000. She co-wrote “No Scrubs” for TLC. As a whole, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have earned 69 Grammy Award nominations.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Frog is …

You can read two of the clues – a crown and a bee — as “queen bee.” That is a nickname associated with Beyonce. Kandi’s association with Beyonce goes back to the days of Destiny’s Child when she wrote songs for them including “Hey Ladies,” “She Can’t Love You” and “So Good.”

In another clues video, we see the Night Angel open a motel room door to a group of gray-haired ladies; we read this as a reference to Kandi’s restaurant Old Lady Gang, which is in the Castleberry Hill section of Atlanta (this also explains the “strawberry castle” and “sweet tea” clues.).

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Kitty is …

We’ll only find out if Kandi Burruss is the Night Angel when she is unmasked. That will happen only if she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Night Angel? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.