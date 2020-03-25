‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Night Angel is …

One of the four remaining contestants in Group C of “The Masked Singer” — Astronaut, Night Angel, Rhino and T-Rex — didn’t make the cut in episode 9, which aired on March 25 on FOX. The best singer of this bunch is the one disguised as the Night Angel. While we can’t see her face, we are sure we know her voice.

The Night Angel first performed on March 11 and she had the whole audience on their feet with her lively cover of “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi. The next week saw her shift styles and made the Lady Gaga hit “Million Reasons” her own.

We are certain that we know the name of the celebrity hiding inside the Night Angel costume. We quickly ruled out those guesses by the judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) that it is Taraji P. Henson, Regina King, Sia or Jessica Simpson. Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Night Angel.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Astronaut is …

We are certain that the Night Angel is Kandi Burruss, long-time cast member on the reality series “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Burruss came to fame in the 1990s as a member of Xscape, a female R&B vocal quartet. Xscape enjoyed huge success, dropping three consecutive platinum albums (this certification from the RIAA is even better than gold). Collectively, “The Masked Singer” contestants count 88 gold records on their walls.

Burruss shared in the 2000 Best R&B Song Grammy as part of the team who wrote the TLC hit “No Scrubs.” As a group, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have racked up 69 Grammy Awards nominations,

In her clues video, the Night Angel opens a motel room door to a group of feisty senior citizens; this could symbolize Kandi’s restaurant Old Lady Gang. It is located in the Castleberry Hill section of Atlanta (that would account for both the “strawberry castle” and “sweet tea” clues.).

SEE Everything you need to know about season 3 of ‘The Masked Singer’

We’ll only for sure if Kandi Burruss is the Night Angel when she is unmasked. This will happen if she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Night Angel? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.