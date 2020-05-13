‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Night Angel is …

The Night Angel is the last woman standing on season 3 of “The Masked Singer.” She is competing on the May 13 semifinal against three men disguised as the Frog, Rhino and Turtle. Of this quartet, she clearly has the strongest voice. She proved this again in last week’s quarterfinal with her roof-raising cover of the Donna Summers disco classic “Last Dance.” The Night Angel had the studio audience and all four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) on their feet.

Not surprisingly, the Night Angel has never been in the bottom two. She made her debut with “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi, and then proved her versatility by tackling a wide range of song styles: “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga; “Shout!” by the Isley Brothers; “Rise Up” by Andra Day; and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain.

We’ve watched all of her performances again and taken another look at her clues videos. We are sure that we now know the name of the famous woman disguised as the Night Angel. Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Night Angel.

We are absolutely sure that the Night Angel is Kandi Burruss, who has starred on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” since 2009. The Night Angel told Jenny that she has often said her real name on the radio; Kandi is a regular guest on Jenny’s SiriusXM show to dish about “RHOA.”

Two decades before striking it rich in reality TV, Kandi came to fame as part of the R&B group Xscape. On the quarter-final, we saw the Night Angel trying on three different shades of lipstick; Xscape’s third album was called “Traces of My Lipstick.”

All three of the group’s albums (the others were “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha” and “Off the Hook”) were certified as both gold and platinum by the RIAA. Collectively, “The Masked Singer” contestants have 88 gold records.

After the group split up, Kandi signed a solo deal with Columbia Records in 2000; the most recent clues video included a shot of a map of the country of Columbia.

Kandi also won a Grammy in 2000 for co-writing the Best R&B Song, “No Scrubs,” for TLC. As a group, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have racked up 69 Grammy Award nominations.

In another of the clues videos, we saw images of both a crown and a bee, which suggests “queen bee,” a nickname for Beyonce. Burruss wrote songs for Beyonce when she was part of Destiny’s Child including the hits “Hey Ladies,” “She Can’t Love You” and “So Good.”

In one of the first clues video, we saw the Night Angel open a hotel room door to a group of gray-haired ladies; this suggests Kandi’s restaurant Old Lady Gang, which is in the Castleberry Hill section of Atlanta (thiis also explains the “strawberry castle” and “sweet tea” clues.).

We’ll only find out for sure if Kandi Burruss is the Night Angel when she is unmasked. That will happen only if she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Night Angel? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.