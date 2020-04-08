‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Night Angel is …

Of the three women left in the competition to win season 3 of “The Masked Singer,” the best singer of the bunch is Night Angel. She is featured in the first quarter-final on April 8 as is the woman hidden inside the Kangaroo costume. The third woman still standing, the Kitty, competes on quarter-final 2 on April 22.

The Night Angel earned her place in the Top 8 with her rousing rendition of “Rise Up” by Andra Day on the April 1 episode. She had been the standout on the three preceding episodes, which showcased the contenders in Group C. Her first song was the Bon Jovi classic “You Give Love a Bad Name” followed by the Lady Gaga hit “Million Reasons” and the Isley Brothers signature tune “Shout!”

Each of these performances won over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) and the studio audience. We watched them again as well as the clues videos. Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Night Angel.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Astronaut is …

We are absolutely sure that the Night Angel is Kandi Burruss, the star of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Before taking on this starring role in the Bravo reality series, Kandi was best-known as part of the vocal group Xscape.

Back in the 1990s, this R&B quartet released three albums in a row that each sold more than one million copies. All earned both gold and platinum certification from the RIAA Collectively, “The Masked Singer” contestants can boast of 88 gold records.

Burruss shared in a 2000 Grammy Award for Best R&B Song as part of the team that wrote “No Scrubs.” which was a huge hit for TLC. As a whole, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have earned 69 Grammy nominations.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ season 3 schedule update: Sing-along on April 15, finale on May 27

She revealed that Jenny McCarthy has said her name often on her radio show; Kandi has called in a slew of times to talk to Jenny.

In one of the clues video, we saw the Night Angel open a motel room door to reveal a group of older We think this is a reference to Kandi’s restaurant Old Lady Gang, which is located in the Castleberry Hill section of Atlanta (that would explain both the “strawberry castle” and “sweet tea” clues.).

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Kangaroo is …

We’ll only find out for sure if Kandi Burruss is the Night Angel when she is unmasked. That will happen if she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Night Angel? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.