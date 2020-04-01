‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Night Angel is …

On last week’s episode of “The Masked Singer” the Night Angel found out she was one of the Top 3 in Group C alongside Astronaut and Rhino. This week, she joins them and the top trio from each ofoGroups A (Kangaroo, Turtle, White Tiger) and B (Banana, Frog, Kitty) to compete for a place in the quarterfinals.

We’ve seen the Night Angel for three weeks running and been more impressed with her each time she performs. She first made “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi her own. She followed that up with a new take on the Lady Gaga hit “Million Reasons.” And on March 26, she had the whole audience on their feet with her rousing rendition of “Shout!” by the Isley Brothers.

After rewatching those performances and the clues videos we are certain that we know who is hiding inside the Night Angel costume. We think the judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) are wrong when they guess that the Night Angel is Taraji P. Henson, Regina King or Sia. Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Night Angel.

We are sure that the Night Angel is Kandi Burruss, best known these days for her antics on the Bravo reality series “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Long before “RHOA,” Burruss was famous for being a part of the female R&B vocal group Xscape. The quartet released three platinum albums in a row; that certification from the RIAA means sales of one million while gold is 500,000. As a group, “The Masked Singer” contestants can boast of 88 gold records.

Burruss won a Grammy in 2000 for the TLC R&B song “No Scrubs.” Collectively, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have amassed 69 Grammy Awards nominations.

In one of the clues video, the Night Angel is seen opening a motel room door to a group of golden age girls. This must refer to Kandi’s restaurant Old Lady Gang, which is in the Castleberry Hill section of Atlanta (that would explain both the “strawberry castle” and “sweet tea” clues.).

We’ll only for sure if Kandi Burruss is the Night Angel when she is unmasked. This will happen if she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Night Angel? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

