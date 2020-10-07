‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Popcorn?

Part of the appeal of “The Masked Singer” is trying to figure out which famous faces are hidden beneath those masks. We nailed the identities of the first contestant from Group A who was sent packing at the end of the September 23 episode: Dragon (Busta Rhymes). The rest of the contenders in Group A returned to compete again on October 7 disguised as the Giraffe, Popcorn, Snow Owls and Sun.

Of these famous five folks, we are most certain about who is hiding inside the Popcorn costume. On the season 4 premiere, she rocked the house with her cover of the Pink hit song “What About Us.” We’ve watched that performance and her clues video over and over and think we’ve nailed her name. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the identity of Popcorn.

SEE Everything you need to know about season 4 of ‘The Masked Singer’

First off, there is no way that Popcorn is really Pink. We just don’t buy the idea that this chart-topping superstar is pulling a fast one by competing on the show and singing one of her own hits. Nor is she likely to be the judges guess of Mary J. Blige or Tina Turner. Having said that, we do think that Popcorn is someone whose success came from raising her voice in song: 1980s disco diva Taylor Dayne.

Don’t believe us? Well consider the way that Taylor’s bio fits in with the kernels of truth offered up by Popcorn:

SEE How to vote for your favorite contestant on ‘The Masked Singer’: Everything you need to know

As a group, the season 4 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have sold a whopping 281 million records. Dayne accounts for more than one-quarter of that total, with worldwide sales topping 75 million. Each of her first two albums — “Tell It to My Heart” and “Can’t Fight Fate” — went double platinum; as a group, the contestants have 23 platinum records. And Dayne earned two Grammy nominations for her debut disc (the celebrities can boast of 46 bids in all).

Popcorn readily admits that love played a big part in here success; Dayne topped the charts with such power ballads as “I’ll Always Love You” and “Love Will Lead You Back.”

In Popcorn’s first clues video, we saw a meatloaf with the sign “Welcome to the ‘hood!” Dayne had a hit in 1994 with her variation on the Jim Steinman song “Original Sin.” The following year, Steinman’s pal Meatloaf recorded the original for his comeback album “Welcome to the Neighborhood.”

We will only find out if we are right that Popcorn is Taylor Dayne when she is unmasked. That only happens when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Popcorn? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Giraffe is …