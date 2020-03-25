‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Rhino is …

There will only be three of the six contestants in Group C of “The Masked Singer” still standing in the competition after the March 25 episode. The quartet who faced off in this installment, which FOX deemed to be the Championship, were disguised as the Astronaut, Night Angel, Rhino and T-Rex.

Of these four celebrities, the one who is the best all-around performer is the Rhino. In his first appearance that aired on March 11, he impressed both the studio audience and four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) with his cover of “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt. He returned last week with another great performance with his version of “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan.

We’ve watched both those two performances repeatedly as well as the accompanying clues videos. We think we know the name of the famous fellow hidden behind the Rhino mask. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Rhino.

We are certain that the Rhino is John Travolta. If you don’t think this Golden Globe winning actor would take part in this show, considering the following:

For a start, the Rhino towers over everyone including host Nick Cannon, who is an even 6 feet; Travolta is 6’2″ tall.

Travolta got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame way back in 1985. Three of this season’s 18 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have been singled out for this honor by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Travolta got his big break in the Broadway musical “Over There” before moving west to star in the TV hit “Welcome Back, Kotter.” He went on to earn an Oscar nomination for strutting his stuff in “Saturday Night Fever” before scoring the biggest hit of his career with the musical “Grease.” That movie’s soundtrack remains one of the biggest selling of all time. As a group, the season 3 contestants on “The Masked Singer” count 88 gold records.

The Rhino costume is reminiscent of a vintage aviator jacket; Travolta has been a licensed pilot since he was 22. These days Travolta and his family lives beside Greystone Airport in Florida and he has several jets that he parks on his own runway.

We won’t know if we are right that the Rhino is John Travolta until he is unmasked. This will happen when he loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Rhino? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.