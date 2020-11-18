‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Seahorse is …

Only three of the six contestants in Group B of “The Masked Singer” remained in the competition after the November 18 episode. The quartet who faced off in this installment, which FOX dubbed the Championship, were costumed as the Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent and Whatchamacallit.

Of these four celebrities, the one who is the best all-around singer is the Seahorse. In her first appearance that aired on September 30, she impressed the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) with her cover of “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna. She returned two weeks later with another great performance of the Celine Dion power ballad “My Heart Will Go On.”

We’ve watched both those performances over and over as well as the clues videos to try and figure out which famous face is hidden behind the Seahorse mask. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Seahorse.

We think that the Seahorse is someone who makes a living by raising their voice in song: Tori Kelly. Despite her best efforts to disguise her voice in her appearances on “The Masked Singer,” Tori’s trademark style came through each time.

Tori’s first brush with fame came in 2010 when she made it to the semi-finals on season 9 of “American Idol.” Five years later, her debut studio disc, “Unbreakable Smile,” got to number two on the Billboard 200 chart. And Kelly was nominated or Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards. Her second album, “Hiding Place,” won her two Grammy Awards in 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song (“Never Alone” with Kirk Franklin). As a group, the 17 celebrities competing on season 4 of “The Masked Singer” have earned 46 Grammy nominations.

Among the many visual clues that tell us that Tori is the Seahorse is one where she is seen sipping tea; during the COVID-19 pandemic Tori has staged virtual concerts with other singers under the umbrella title, “QuaranTEA.” Alternatively, if it was coffee, we know that Tori likes a cup of joe. She even wrote a song called “Coffee,” which is featured on her third album “Inspired By True Events.”

In another clip, we see three animals that Tori has a connection with sitting around a campfire: a dove (she had a hit with the track “City Dove”); a frog (she did a duet with Kermit of his signature song “Rainbow Connection” on the 2016 TV special “Disneyland 60”); and a poodle (she often posts pics of her pup on Instagram).

Tori loves all things Harry Potter; that book character was referenced with a photo of a hog covered in warts (Hogwarts is the name of Harry’s school).

We will only find out if we are right that the Seahorse is Tori Kelly when she is unmasked. That will only happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Seahorse? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

