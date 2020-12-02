‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Seahorse is …

The Seahorse is one of the strongest contenders still in the hunt to win season 4 of “The Masked Singer.” She numbers among the final six who take to the stage on the December 2 episode. The Seahorse secured her slot with her dazzling performance of the Britney Spears signature song “…Baby One More Time” on November 18. She is one of the clear favorites of the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) and has never been in the bottom two.

We’ve been trying to figure out who is hiding inside the Seahorse costume. To do so, we watched all of her performances including her cover of “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna and her version of the Celine Dion power ballad “My Heart Will Go On.”And we’ve reviewed all her clues videos. Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 4, including the real name of the Seahorse.

We think that the Seahorse is Tori Kelly. Despite her best efforts to disguise her voice, Tori’s trademark style can be heard every time she performs.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

It is surprising that Tori only got as far as the semi-finals when she competed on season 9 of “American Idol” in 2010. That ties into the “Fail” sign that we see for Seahorse as well as the clock with the number nine highlighted. Tori got her revenge in 2015 when her first studio album, “Unbreakable Smile,” hit number two on the Billboard 200. The title of that hit disc is referenced in a clues video with a shot of a broken tooth.

The success of her album earned Tori a Grammy nomination as Best New Artist. Last year she took home two Grammys for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song (“Never Alone” with Kirk Franklin). In total, the 17 contestants on season 4 of “The Masked Singer” have contended for 46 Grammy Awards.

At one point in a clues video, we hear the lyric “A dream is a wish your heart makes” which comes from the Disney version of “Cinderella.” In 2015, Tori recorded a cover of the song “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas” for the “We Love Disney” album. She went on to win Breakout Artist at the 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards.

We’ve also got visual clues to several of her other songs: the clown must mean “Funny” while the broken heart is clearly a reference to “Brokenhearted,” her recent duet with Jeremy Passion.

One of the Seahorse’s childhood clues is a feather inside a balloon. Tori uses a feather as part of her official logo. Tori loves all things Harry Potter; that book character was referenced with a photo of a hog covered in warts (Hogwarts is the name of Harry’s school).

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

In another clues video, we see three animals to which Tori has a connection with sitting around a campfire: a dove (she had a hit with the track “City Dove”); a frog (she did a duet with Kermit of his signature song “Rainbow Connection” on the 2016 TV special “Disneyland 60”); and a poodle (she often posts pics of her pup on Instagram).

And we see the Seahorse sipping tea; during the COVID-19 pandemic Tori has staged virtual concerts with other singers under the umbrella title, “QuaranTEA.” Alternatively, if it was coffee, we know that Tori likes a cup of joe. She even wrote a song called “Coffee,” which is featured on her third album “Inspired By True Events.”

We will only learn if we are correct that the Seahorse is Tori Kelly when she is unmasked. That will only happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Seahorse? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

And click on each link below if you want to know the name of the famous faces hiding inside the other costumes.

GROUP A

Popcorn

Sun

GROUP B

Crocodile

GROUP C

Jellyfish

Mushroom