‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Sun is …

Fans of the Sun on “The Masked Singer” are thrilled that she has made it to the final six contenders who are competing on the December 2 episode. She has sailed through the competition, never being at risk of elimination by the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke).

We’ve taken another look at her three performances to date. On November 11, she rocked the house with her cover of the Janis Joplin classic “Piece of My Heart.” On episode 3 on October 7, she nailed her version of the Kesha song “Praying.” And on the September 23 premiere she won us over with her rendition of the Lizzo hit “Cuz I Love You.” And we’ve also had another look at her clues videos.

Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 4, including the real name of the Sun.

We are sure that the Sun is country singer LeAnn Rimes. Don’t believe us? Did you know that LeAnn has recorded “Cuz I Love You” and sounds just like the Sun. Beyond that, consider how perfectly LeAnn’s life story fits in with the clues we’ve been given about the Sun.

The Sun says she has been down at times; LeAnn has been very open about her struggles with depression over the years and like the Sun she comes from a broken home.

LeAnn made Grammy history as the youngest winner of Best New Artist in 1997 when she was all of 15 and she also took home the award that year for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “Blue.” Over the ensuing years, LeAnn has contended for music’s highest honor five more times. As a group, this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” have earned 46 Grammy nominations.

The season 4 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have sold a staggering 281 million records. Rimes has racked up sales of almost 40 million albums worldwide. Her first two albums — “Blue” and “You Light Up My Life: Inspirational Songs” — each went quadruple platinum while her next two — “Sittin’ on Top of the World” and a self-titled disc — each hit the million sales mark. Collectively, the contestants have 23 platinum records.

We see the Sun shine on some flowers and a watering can; in 2016, a hybrid tea rose was named after LeAnn. Besides the watering can, many of the other elements are also blue, in honor of LeAnn’s first big hit.

The Sun said she “knows how to shine like a torch even in the freezing winter.” LeAnn performed “Light The Fire Within” during the opening ceremonies of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. And we see some balloons; over the years, LeAnn has sung at several concerts that were part of hot air balloon festivals.

We also saw a shot of a butterfly. LeAnn sported such a tattoo on her left wrist back in 2012 in support of an anti-bullying initiative, The Butterfly Project. Around that time, she was the subject of many online attacks for her relationship with Eddie Cibrian, who she met when both were married. The Sun says she has been burned once too often by gossip.

The image of the candy canes ties into LeAnn’s life in two ways: she recorded the song “Hard Candy Christmas” for her 2014 holiday album and she used them as a way of decorating the house when she first had stepsons.

In another of the clues videos, we see a pair of mouse ears which just must mean Disney. LeAnn has several ties to the house built by the mouse, including filming her first TV special at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando back in 1997. And she was part of the 5oth anniversary special for Disneyland in 2005. Her cover of the park’s golden anniversary anthem, “Remember When” was played everyday for a year during the fireworks.

We will only learn if we were right that the Sun is LeAnn Rimes when she is unmasked. That will happen if she loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Sun? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

