‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The T-Rex is …

By the end of the “The Masked “Singer” episode on March 25, half of the 18 contestants will have been sent home with three apiece coming from Groups A, B and C. The remaining four contenders from Group C — Astronaut, Night Angel, Rhino and T-Rex — competed in this ninth episode, which aired Wednesday. One of them will be eliminated at the end of the show while the other three will continue on in the competition in the coming weeks.

Of this quartet, the biggest surprise has been the one hidden inside the T-Rex costume. She first appeared on March 11, and wowed the crowd with her energetic cover of “So What” by P!nk. Last week, she made the most of “Push It” by Salt-n-Pepa.

Keep reading as we’ve got “The Masked Singer” spoilers for all four of these contestants, including our best guess as to the real identity of the T-Rex.

We are certain that the T-Rex is reality TV star JoJo Siwa.

In her first clues video, we saw the T-Rex talking to a doll. That told us she is on the younger side; Siwa is only 16. She was just nine when she appeared on season 2 of “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” in 2013. She then stole scenes on on another Abby Miller reality show, “Dance Moms.”

Three years ago, JoJo made the New York Times bestsellers list with her memoir “JoJo’s Guide to the Sweet Life: #PeaceOutHaterz.” Between them, the 18 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have written three books that achieved this benchmark.

Siwa loves to sing and has hits with “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store.” The video for “Boomerang” racked up an astonishing 450 million views. Currently, she runs two hit YouTube channels: “JoJo Siwa TV” and “It’s JoJo Siwa.”

We won’t find out whether we are right that the T-Rex is Jojo Siwa until she is unmasked. That will happen when one of two things occur: she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the T-Rex? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.