‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Taco is …

Group B will be down to the final three contenders after the March 4 episode of “The Masked Singer.” Of the four celebrities contending for the Group B championship, our money is on the man in the Taco costume. He first rocked the house with his swinging version of the Frank Sinatra standard “Fly Me To the Moon” on the February 19 episode. He returned last week with another catchy cover of a classic, “Bossa Nova Baby” by Elvis Presley.

We’ve watched those two performances repeatedly as well as the clues videos for the Taco. Keep reading as we’ve got “The Masked Singer” spoilers for all of the remaining Group B contestants, including our best guess as to the real identity of the Taco.

The Taco is Tom Bergeron, the long-time host of the ABC reality competition series “Dancing with the Stars.”

His first clues video included a photo of a pile of VHS tapes. We think this refers to Bergeron’s other long-running ABC show: “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” Bergeron hosted that Sunday night staple for 14 years beginning in 2001.

While Tom is not known as a singer, he did cut a track on a tribute album to Mr. Rogers. He sang “Some Things I Don’t Understand,” which was often heard on “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood.” The clues video includes a shot of a trolley car, which was a well-known symbol of that children’s TV show.

A reference was made to the Taco “a comforting part of your lives for decades.” Bergeron’s career dates back to the 1980s as a radio and TV host, including a long stint as the Emmy-winning emcee of “Hollywood Squares.”

We’ll only find out if we are right that the Taco is Tom Bergeron when he is unmasked. That’ll happen when he either loses a popular vote or wins. Do you think we are correct in our theory about the real name of the Taco? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.