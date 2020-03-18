‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Astronaut is …

“The Masked Singer” reaches its half point of season 3 on March 18 with the episode entitled “It Never Hurts to Mask: Group C Playoffs.” The five celebrities disguised as the Astronaut, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan and T-Rex performed for the second time. These season 3 contestants survived their initial appearances on the show last Wednesday. The sixth member of Group B, the Bear, lost the audience vote and was revealed to be politician Sarah Palin.

We’ve watched those first performances of the remaining five contenders in Group B and have all of “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 3, including the identity of the Astronaut who sang “You Say” by Christian music artist Lauren Daigle. Keep reading if learning the real name of the Astronaut sends you into the stratosphere.

We are absolutely certain that the Astronaut is country singer Hunter Hayes. His costume includes a gold treble clef, which suggests that the celebrity is associated with music.

In his first clues video, the Astronaut admits he is “far from home” – Hayes is based in Nashville but is spending an extended time in Los Angeles for the taping of “The Masked Singer.”

In 2019, Hayes released the chart-topping single “Wild Blue,” which includes a slew of shout-outs to the great beyond. That song came from an album of the same name. Hunter has a follow-up disc due out later this year which makes this high profile gig on “The Masked Singer” very well-timed.

Hayes had his first hit in 2011 when his self-titled debut album sold more than 1 million copies. It topped the country charts and reached number 7 on the Billboard 200. That was his only gold album (as a group, “The Masked Singer” celebrities can brag about 88 gold records).

Hayes was nominated at the 2013 Grammy Awards for both Best New Artist and Best Country Album. In the years since, Hunter has earned three more Grammy bids for Best Country Solo Performance. These bring his total number of Grammy nominations to five. Collectively, the 18 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have earned 69 nominations for music’s highest honor.

We won’t find out for sure if Hunter Hayes is the Astronaut till he is unmasked. That will only happen if he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Astronaut? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

