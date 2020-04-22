‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Banana is …

The April 22 episode of the “The Masked Singer” is the second of the two quarter-finals of season 3. Facing off against each other this week are the Banana, Frog, Kitty and Rhino. The first quarter-final that aired on April 8 saw three of the other remaining contenders — Astronaut, Night Angel and Turtle — move ahead in the competition after the Rhino was revealed to be model Jordyn Woods.

In between these two episodes, a special sing-along version of the show screened on April 15. In that episode, we got a new clue about the Banana who says he he can hardly see in his costume. But, as he readily admits, a little danger is a small price to pay for doing what he loves the most — being the life of the party and entertaining an audience. His first flashback performance was “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, which the Banana performed as part of the Super 9 0n April 1.

The Banana was at risk of elimination but in the end he won over both the studio audiences and four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke). That was no surprise given how well he had done with each of this first three turns at the mike with “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley, “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus and “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers (which was repeated in the sing-along show).

We’ve been rewatching those performances by the Banana as well as his clues videos. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Banana.

We are certain the Banana is Bret Michaels, the long-time lead singer of the rock band Poison.

That reference to “a little danger” is a throwback to the very first clue about the identity of the Banana: an Instagram post, with the Banana standing on a red carpet alongside a sign that reads “Quiet Backstage.” Michaels suffered a head injury during an appearance on the 2009 Tony Awards.

Take a read of how the rest of the clues all point to this Poison frontman being the Banana.

Poison had huge success early on with its first three albums as well as a compilation disc going both gold and platinum. Their fourth studio album as well as a live recording and another greatest hits collection all went gold. As a group, this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” have released 88 gold record.

Posion was set to reunite this summer for a concert tour. That would have made this high profile turn on “The Masked Singer” very well-timed but those gigs were cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Banana is shown as the star of a TV show; Bret has starred in the documentary series “Bret Michaels: Life As I Know” and the reality dating series “Rock of Love.”

Among the images seen in the clues videos that point the way to the Banana being Bret: a pufferfish (which is poisonous) a dog collar (Michaels fronted a company, Pet Rocks, which made these), and a tour bus.

Both the Banana and Bret favor cowboy hats and boots and both admit to having had a mullet in years past.

Both the Banana and Bret have two daughters and recently lost their father.

We won’t know for sure if Bret Michaels is the Banana until he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Banana? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.