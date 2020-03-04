‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Banana is …

We are just six episodes into season 3 of “The Masked Singer” but two of the three groups of contestants have already been cut in half. On March 4, FOX aired “Friends in High Places: Group B Championships.” Only three of the four remaining contestants from Group B moved on in the competition. Of this quartet, one of the strongest singers is the celebrity hiding inside the Banana costume. He has won over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) with each of his performances.

In his first appearance on February 19, he wowed the crowd with his cover of the Elvis Presley signature song “A Little Less Conversation.” The following week, he changed genres and nailed his rendition of the country classic “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus.

Forget those off-base guesses by the judges. We’ve been rewatching those performances by the Banana as well as his clues videos. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Banana.

We are convinced that the Banana is Poison lead singer Bret Michaels. Do you disagree and think it is someone else? Take a read of our reasoning and then sound off with your thoughts in the comments section.

Michaels led his heavy metal band to the top of the charts repeatedly in the 1980s and 1990s. The group racked up record sales of 40 million and amassed seven gold albums (collectively, “The Masked Singer” contestants have 88 gold discs).

Bret is rarely seen without his cowboy hat and boots (shots of these were included in the clues videos). Among the other images we caught were a pufferfish (which is poisonous) and a dog collar (Michaels fronted a company, Pet Rocks, which made these).

Those images in the videos of the Banana as the headliner of a TV show fit in with Bret’s frequent appearances on the small screen. He was the subject of the documentary series “Bret Michaels: Life As I Know.” And he hosted the reality dating series “Rock of Love.” Season 3 of that show took place on a tour bus (there was a photo of one of those in the clues video).

Bret is overseeing the release of a clothing line later this year. That makes this high profile gig on “The Masked Singer” very well-timed.

In advance of the first appearance of the Banana on “The Masked Singer,” the show released an Instagram post, in which the Banana is standing beside a sign that reads “Quiet Backstage” and on top of a red carpet. That suggests someone who attends awards shows. Michaels was injured during his appearance on the 2009 Tony Awards.

We won’t know for sure if Bret Michaels is the Banana until he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Banana? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

