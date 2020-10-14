‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Crocodile is …

On October 14, the fourth episode of “The Masked Singer” showcased the five acts from Group B who had won enough votes to stay in the competition two weeks ago. They again took to the stage covered completely in cumbersome costumes that disguised them as the Baby Alien, Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent and Whatchamacallit.

As much fun as it is to watch these celebrities sing, we derive even more enjoyment from figuring out who they are. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Crocodile. He wowed the crowd and the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) on September 30 with his cover of “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi.

We are certain that the Crocodile is not Jenny’s husband, Donnie Wahlberg. He has been her go-to guess for three seasons now and he is still yet to appear on the show busy as he is with filming “Blue Bloods” in New York City.

But we do think that the Crocodile is someone else who had a hit CBS show set in Gotham: Neil Patrick Harris, star of the long-running comedy series “How I Met Your Mother.” Don’t believe us? Well we don’t have a lot to go on but Harris’ bio and resume do fit with the clues we’ve had so far.

While Harris wasn’t born in Hollywood, he was a child star and had his own TV show (“Doogie Howser, MD”) by the time he could drive a car. That ABC laffer ran for almost 100 episodes while “How I Met Your Mother” topped 200. Add in various guest shots, and Harris has been in almost 300 installments of TV shows. Collectively, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have racked up appearances in almost 5,500 episodes of television.

That picture of the pineapple made us think of the ongoing gag on “HIMYM” that involved this tropical fruit.

As for that shot of the Italian flag, NPH got married in Italy back in 2014 to his long-time partner, David Burtka, who had a recurring role on “How I Met Your Mother.”

And we know Harris can certainly strut his stuff on stage. He proved that in 2014 when he won the Tony Award for his gender-bending turn in the musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” Harris also shared in the Grammy nomination for the hit cast recording. As a group, “The Masked Singer” contestants can boast of 46 Grammy nominations.

We won’t know if we are right that the Crocodile is Neil Patrick Harris until he is unmasked. That moment comes when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Crocodile? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

