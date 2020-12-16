‘The Masked Singer’ finale spoilers: The Crocodile is …

On “The Masked Singer” finale on December 16, the last three celebrities in the competition will perform one more time as the Crocodile, Mushroom and Sun. At the end of the hour, one of them will be named the winner of season 4 of this hit reality series. We’ve rewatched every one of the 10 episodes that led up to this final one and are absolutely convinced that we know who is hiding inside these costumes. Keep reading if you dare for all of “The Masked Singer” spoilers for the season 4 finale, including the real name of the Crocodile.

Forget all those misleading guesses by the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke). We are 100% certain we know the real identity of the Crocodile who delivered a powerful performance of “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith on the semifinal.

The Crocodile is Nick Carter, who came to fame as one of the Backstreet Boys. All the clues point in his direction, including the ones revealed during the semi-final. Carter was slated to be on the show in season 3 in the guise of the Turtle but had to bow out due to scheduling difficulties. Another one-time boy band member, Jesse McCartney, stepped into the costume and made it to second place.

After taking a break in the first part of the century, the Backstreet Boys got back together in 2010. They had several sell-out world tours and then did a long stand at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The first clues video for the Crocodile was set in Sin City.

In another of the Crocodile clues video we saw a yellow slip and slide; at the age of nine, Nick was extra in the Johnny Depp film “Edward Scissorhands” and can be seen on such a toy. We also saw a crate of oranges (Nick was only four when his family moved to Florida) and the number “5” (Nick is one of five children, all of whom are in show biz).

The Crocodile shared a sad story with us that tracks with Nick’s bio. He was 10 when he won a talent contest and the first prize of $100, which he gave to his father.

Another of the Crocodile’s childhood clue was a dolphin-themed pinata; Nick is an avid environmentalist who started the Oceans Campaign in 2001 and was a United Nations Special Ambassador for the Year of the Dolphin in 2007.

Among the other visual clues: the Stars and Stripes flag is a shout-out to Nick’s third solo album, “All American”; the disco ball is a reference to Nick’s runner-up placement on season 21 of “Dancing with the Stars”; and the pirate flag must mean Nick’s favorite NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan (he even has a tattoo of a pirate ship).

As part of the Backstreet Boys, Carter has shared in nine Grammy nominations including last year for their comeback hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” As a group, “The Masked Singer” contestants have contended 46 times for music’s highest honor.

We will only know if we are right that the Crocodile is Nick Carter when he is unmasked at the end of the finale. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Crocodile? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

