‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Frog is …

The Frog is coming on strong at just the right time as season 3 of “The Masked Singer” reaches the quarter-final stage on May 6. The Frog made it to the final five with his change-of pace performance of “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons last Wednesday. The Frog had the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) jumping for joy.

He has emerged as one of the top contenders to win the Golden Mask based on his energetic covers. He made his debut on the show with a rollicking rendition of “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer and followed up with equally lively versions of “Jump” by Kris Kross, “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band, “In da Club” by 50 Cent and “Fireball” by Pitbull.

We’ve rewatched all of these performance and his clues video. We are certain we know who is ready to hop out of that Frog costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Frog.

We are sure that the Frog is Bow Wow, the actor who came to fame as the rapper Lil Bow Wow. He was 13 when dropped his debut disc, “Beware of Dog,” in 2000. It was a huge hit, getting gold certification. He did the same with four more albums as well as his 2007 pairing with Omarion. As a group, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have 88 gold records.

That collaboration with Omarion was called “Face Off”; the Frog used this phrase when he announced he was ready for this competition.

Among the images in the videos, the one that is the clearest clue to the Frog being Bow Wow is the shot of the $106. That is so clearly a reference to the BET music show “106 & Park,” which Bow Wow hosted for three years beginning in 2012.

In another of the clue videos, we saw a shot of plaque inscribed with the word “fame.” Bow Wow’s fifth and final solo album was called “The Price of Fame.” And those references to the singer/songwriter Prince must refer to his hit single “Prince of Darkness.”

In one photo are the letters CSI – this must mean Bow Wow’s short-lived tv series, the CBS crime drama “CSI: Cyber.” The image of a basketball is tied to his movie debut in 2002’s “Like Mike” while the toy soldiers suggest his 2013 war movie “Allegiance.”

Bow Wow now lives in Atlanta; that was the host city of the 1996 Summer Olympics as seen in a poster in a clues video.

We’ll only find out for sure if Bow Wow is the Frog when he is unmasked. That’ll happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Frog? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.