‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Frog is …

The Frog made it to “The Masked Singer” quarterfinals based on his cover of the hip hop classic “Jump” by Kris Kross on the April 1 episode. The Frog is set to compete in the second quarter-final on April 22 against the Banana, Kitty and Rhino. All four are first featured in the special sing-along episode of “The Masked Singer” that airs on April 15.

Of this quartet, the Frog has proven to be the most entertaining to the studio audience and four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke). Sure he doesn’t have the strongest voice but he always puts on a great show. The Frog first impressed us with his versions of “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer and “In da Club” by 50 Cent before landing a spot in the Super 9 with his cover of the R&B classic “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band.

We’ve rewatched those performances and the clues videos to figure out which famous face is hidden behind the Frog mask. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Frog.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Astronaut is …

We are certain that the Frog is Bow Wow, the rapper turned actor.

The Frog declared that he is all set to “face off” against the competition. This was the title of Bow Wow’s 2007 album. That collaboration with Omarion went gold. Bow Wow also released six gold albums of his own (as a group, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have 88 gold discs.)

The shout-outs to Prince suggest his hit song “Prince of Darkness” while the plaque with the word Fame on it hints at his album “The Price of Fame.”

The shot of a basketball references Bow Wow’s 2002 movie debut in “Like Mike.” The toy soldiers hint at his 2013 war movie “Allegiance.”

The clearest clue is the image of $106. This just has to be the BET music show “106 & Park.” Bow Wow hosted that series for three years beginning in 2012. In another, we see the letters CSI – that has to refer to the show “CSI: Cyber,” in which he co-starred.

Bow Wow now lives in Atlanta; that was the host city of the 1996 Summer Olympics as seen in a poster in a clues video.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Banana is …

We’ll only know for certain if Bow Wow is the Frog when he is unmasked. That’ll happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Frog? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ season 3 schedule update: Sing-along on April 15, finale on May 27