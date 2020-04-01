‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Frog is …

The last time that the Frog competed on “The Masked Singer” was way back on March 4. His cover of the R&B classic “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band earned him a spot in the Top 3 of Group B. He and the other two contenders from that group — Banana and Kitty — returned to the stage on the April 1 episode. They, along with the top 3 from each of Groups A (Kangaroo, Turtle, White Tiger) and C (Astronaut, Night Angel and Rhino), came together as the Super 9.

One of this array of talent is to be sent packing at the end of the special two-hour edition of “The Masked Singer.” While the Frog certainly does more than croak, he is not the strongest singer in the group. However, he is the best showman. And that could go a long way to winning over the studio audience and four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke).

We’ve rewatched his March 4 performance as well as those from earlier this season of “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer and “In da Club” by 50 Cent. And we’ve scoured the clues videos to figure out which famous face is hidden behind the Frog mask. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Frog.

We are sure that the Frog is Bow Wow, the rapper turned actor.

Among the strongest clues is the image of $106 in one video. This must mean the BET music show “106 & Park.” Bow Wow hosted that series for three years beginning in 2012. In another, we see the letters CSI – that has to refer to the show “CSI: Cyber,” in which he co-starred.

Bow Wow lives in Atlanta, which was the host city for the 1996 Summer Olympics (as seen in a poster in the clues video).

The photo of a basketball could refer to his film debut in “Like Mike” while that of the toy soldiers could mean another movie, “Allegiance.”

The shout-outs to Prince suggest his hit song “Prince of Darkness” while the plaque with the word Fame on it hints at his album “The Price of Fame.”

The Frog says he ready to “face off” against the competition. That was the title of Bow Wow’s 2007 album. This collaboration with Omarion, went gold. In addition to that sales success, Bow Wow released six gold albums of his own (collectively, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have 88 gold discs.)

We’ll only find out for sure if Bow Wow is the Frog when he is unmasked. That’ll happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Frog? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

