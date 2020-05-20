‘The Masked Singer’ finale spoilers: The Frog is …

On “The Masked Singer” finale on May 20, the last three celebrities in the competition will perform one more time as the Frog, Night Angel and Turtle. At the end of the hour, one of them will be named the winner of season 3 of this hit reality series. We’ve rewatched every one of the 15 episodes that led up to this final one and are absolutely convinced that we know who is hiding inside these costumes. Keep reading if you dare for all of “The Masked Singer” finale spoilers.

Forget all those misleading guesses by the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke). We are 100% certain we know the real identity of the Frog who had everyone on their feet with his rousing rendition of “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty by Nature on the semifinal.

Coming up: the first of “The Masked Singer” spoilers for the finale.

The Frog is Bow Wow, the one-time rapper who is now an actor and host. All the clues point in this direction, including the ones revealed during the semi-final.

The Frog was seen playing basketball; one of Bow Wow’s first movies was “Like Mike.” In this 2002 release he starrred as a kid who becomes a sensation on the basketball court after finding a pair of Michael Jordan’s shoes. The Frog made mention of the tadpole that is watching from home; Bow Wow has a 9-year-old daughter, Shai. And the Frog showed off a pin with the word “Mom”; Bow Wow’s mother, Teresa Caldwell, has been his manager since he started making music 20 years ago.

Back then, he recorded under the name Lil Bow Wow. There were numerous references to the number “13” throughout his clues videos. That’s how old he was when he released the hit record “Beware of Dog.” In one clues video, we saw a keyboard with the letters “I” and “L” missing — these two letters spell “Lil.”

Bow Wow’s first five solo records all went gold; as a group, “The Masked Singer” contestants count 88 gold records among their achievements. His last hit record was “Face Off,” a 2007 collaboration with Omarion. And “face off” is what the Frog said he was ready to do at the beginning of season 3 of “The Masked Singer.”

Throughout the competition, there have been a slew of visual references to Bow Wow’s acting roles. On the quarter-final, there was a shot of three bread rolls; he had a starring role in the 2005 movie “Roll Bounce.” Earlier in the season, we saw a shot of the letters CSI (he starred in the CBS series “CSI: Cyber”), a photo of toy soldiers (he headlined the 2013 war movie “Allegiance”) and another of an ice cube tray (he co-starred with Ice Cube in the 2010 film “Lottery Ticket”).

One of the most telling clues came in the first appearance by the Frog. There was a photo of a $100 bill, $5 bill, $1 bill, which add up to 106; Bow Wow hosted the BET music show “106 & Park” for three years beginning in 2012.

Other musical references included a photo of a plaque inscribed with the word “fame.” Bow Wow’s fifth solo album was titled “The Price of Fame.” And those shout-outs to the singer/songwriter Prince must refer to his hit single “Prince of Darkness.”

Do you agree with us that the Frog is Bow Wow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.