‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Frog is …

The Frog made it into the final six contestants competing on the April 29 episode of “The Masked Singer” with a high-energy performance last Wednesday. He had the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) and the studio audience rocking with his version of the Pitbull chart-topper “Fireball.” This was just his latest triumph on the show and he is now one of the leading contenders to win the Golden Mask.

We’ve rewatched that April 22 performance as well as his first four: “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer; In da Club” by 50 Cent; “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band; and “Jump” by Kris Kross. We’ve scoured his clues videos as well and now are sure we know who is ready to hop out of that Frog costume.

Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Frog.

SEE Everything you need to know about season 3 of ‘The Masked Singer’

We are convinced that the Frog is Bow Wow, the rapper and actor.

Lil Bow Wow, as he was then known, was only 13 when he released his first album, “Beware of Dog,” in 2000. That album and several others went both gold and platinum while two more were certified as gold. Between them, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have 88 gold records.

Bow Wow’s last big record hit was his 2007 pairing with Omarion. That collaboration with Omarion was called “Face Off”; this was the phrase Frog used when he said he was ready for this competition.

The shout-outs to Prince suggest his hit song “Prince of Darkness” while the plaque with the word Fame on it hints at his album “The Price of Fame.”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Astronaut is …

The shot of a basketball must mean Bow Wow’s 2002 movie debut in “Like Mike.” And the toy soldiers hint at his 2013 war movie “Allegiance.” And in another photo, we see the letters CSI – that just has to mean the short-lived crime drama “CSI: Cyber,” in which he co-starred.

Perhaps the clue that is the most revealing is the shot of $106. How can this not be a reference to the BET music show “106 & Park.” Bow Wow hosted this hit series for three years beginning in 2012.

Bow Wow now lives in Atlanta; that was the host city of the 1996 Summer Olympics as seen in a poster in a clues video.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ season 3 schedule update: Finale on May 27

We’ll only know for sure if Bow Wow is the Frog when he is unmasked. That’ll happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Frog? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.