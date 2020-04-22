‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Frog is …

The Frog landed his place in quarterfinal 2 of “The Masked Singer” on April 22 based on his performance as part of the Super 9. That was back on April 1 when he wowed the the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) and the studio audience with his energetic cover of “Jump” by Kris Kross.

That was one of the two performances by the Frog that got an encore presentation in the special sing-along episode of “The Masked Singer” on April 15. For the other, the Frog went with his first song, “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. He readily revealed that he chose this song as he loves hip-hop classics.

We’ve watched both of those performances again as well as his covers of “In da Club” by 50 Cent and “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band. And we’ve also rewound his clues videos and have a solid guess as to who is ready to hop out of that Frog costume.

Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Frog.

We are absolutely sure that the Frog is Bow Wow, the rapper turned actor.

Bow Wow had huge success as a recording star from an early age (he started out as Lil Bow Wow). His first five albums all went gold and several of them got platinum certification as well. He also scored with his 2007 collaboration with Omarion. Collectively, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have 88 gold records.

That pairing with Omarion was called “Face Off”; that was the phrase Frog used when he said he was ready for this competition.

Among the many images in the clues videos, the one that stands out as the most revealing is the $106. That just has to be a reference to the BET music show “106 & Park.” Bow Wow hosted that show for three years beginning in 2012.

In another photo, we see the letters CSI – that has to refer to the short-lived crime drama “CSI: Cyber,” in which he co-starred.

The shot of a basketball must mean Bow Wow’s 2002 movie debut in “Like Mike.” And the toy soldiers hint at his 2013 war movie “Allegiance.”

The shout-outs to Prince suggest his hit song “Prince of Darkness” while the plaque with the word Fame on it hints at his album “The Price of Fame.”

Bow Wow now lives in Atlanta; that was the host city of the 1996 Summer Olympics as seen in a poster in a clues video.

We’ll only know for certain if Bow Wow is the Frog when he is unmasked. That’ll happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Frog? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.