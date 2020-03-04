‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Frog is …

Only three of the six contestants in Group B of “The Masked Singer” remained in the competition after the March 4 episode. The quartet who faced off in this installment, which FOX dubbed the Championship, were costumed as the Banana, Frog, Kitty and Taco.

Of these four celebrities, the one who is the best all-around performer is the Frog. In his first appearance that aired on February 19, he impressed both the studio audience and four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) with his cover of “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. He returned last week with another great performance with his version of “In da Club” by 50 Cent.

We’ve watched both those performances over and over as well as the clues videos to try and figure out which famous face is hidden behind the Frog mask. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Frog.

We are convinced that the Frog is rapper and actor Bow Wow.

Bow Wow lives in Atlanta, which was the host city for the 1996 Summer Olympics (as seen in a poster in the clues video).

There was a shot of $106 in the clues video that ties into the BET music show “106 & Park.” Bow Wow hosted that series for three years beginning in 2012.

The Frog made mention of his readiness to “face off” against the competition. That was the name of an album that Bow Wow released in 2007. This disc, which was a collaboration with Omarion, went gold. Bow Wow can also boast of six more gold albums of his own (as a group, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have 88 gold discs.)

Among the other clues that can be tied to Bow Wow are the basketball (which could refer to his film debut in “Like Mike”); and the shout-outs to Prince (Bow Wow had a hit with the song “Prince of Darkness”).

We’ll only find out for sure if Bow Wow is the Frog when he is unmasked. That’ll happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Frog? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

