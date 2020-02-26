‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Frog is …

On February 26, the fifth episode of “The Masked Singer” showcased the five acts from Group B who had won enough votes to stay in the competition last week. They again took to the stage covered completely in cumbersome costumes that disguised them as the Banana, Frog, Kitty, Mouse and Taco.

As much fun as it is to watch these celebrities sing, we derive even more enjoyment from figuring out who they are. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Frog. He wowed the crowd and the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) on February 19 with his cover of “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer.

We are certain that the Frog is not Jim Carrey even though he is dressed just like him in “The Mask.” And we don’t think that the Frog is Johnny Depp despite the costume being a dead ringer for the character the actor gave voice to in “Rango.”

We are convinced that the Frog is Seth MacFarlane. So many of the clues fit with this being his all-around talent who is an actor, animator, filmmaker, comedian, and singer. Among his many impressions, one of the stand-outs is Kermit the Frog.

Seth has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Three of the 18 celebrities competing on this season of “The Masked Singer” have this bragging right.

MacFarlane created the animated series “Family Guy,” which has run for 18 seasons and counting on FOX. That is the same network that airs “The Masked Singer.” He is also the driving force behind several other shows for the network including “American Dad!” and “The Cleveland Show.”

Seth has earned five Grammy Awards nominations (collectively, this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” have reaped 69 Grammy bids.)

We’ll only find out for sure if Seth MacFarlane is the Frog when he is unmasked. That’ll happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Frog? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

