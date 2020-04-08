‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Kangaroo is …

There are three women still competing on “The Masked Singer.” Two of them are featured in the first quarter-final on April 1: the Kangaroo and Night Angel; the third, Kitty, won’t be seen again until quarter-final 2 on April 22. The Kangaroo is the most energetic of this trio, hopping around the stage each time she performs.

She landed her spot in the Top 8 with her high-spirited version of the Dixie Chicks hit “Not Ready to Make Nice” on the April 1 show. That was the first time she had performed since making the Top 3 of Group A on February 12. The four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) had missed her and so had we.

We used her time off to study each of her first three performances: a high-stepping rendition of Robyn‘s dance hit “Dancing On My Own”; her raw take on the Amy Winehouse song “You Know I’m No Good”; and her sultry version of the Rihanna‘s hit “Diamonds.” And we rewatched all her clues videos. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Kangaroo

We are sure that the Kangaroo is reality star Jordyn Woods, best known for appearing on the show “Life of Kylie.” The star of that Bravo hit was Kylie Jenner. The one-time best friends had a falling out last year that rocked the reality world. Jordyn was linked with Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson.

The firestorm of criticism that came Jordyn’s way fits with the Kangaroo’s characterization of finding herself in the spotlight for the wrong reason.

Jordyn’s father, John Woods, was a sound engineer on the Will Smith sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” That would account for the shot of the gramophone in one of the clues videos. He died in 2017 and the Kangaroo reveals she has suffered the loss of someone special. The reference to little roo could mean her younger brother, John Woods III.

The shot of a basketball jersey with the number 23 fits with her two-fold: Jordyn was born on September 23 and that was the number worn by NBA great Michael Jordan. Another jersey had the name Dee Jay on it; Jordyn has worked as a club DJ.

She told guest judge Leah Remini: “We’ve sat at the same table, and your courage inspires me.” The pair appeared on Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk.”

And the images of makeup match with her YouTube series of tutorials.

We won’t know if we are right that Jordyn Woods is the Kangaroo until she is unmasked. That will happen if she loses a showdown or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the real identity of the Kangaroo? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.