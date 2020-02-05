‘The Masked Singer’ spoiler: The Kangaroo is …

The second episode of “The Masked Singer” on February 5 saw the return of five stars who had shone in Sunday’s post-Super Bowl premiere. A half dozen contestants had competed on the season 3 debut of this reality competition series. Five — the Kangaroo, Llama, Miss Monster, Turtle and White Tiger — won over the audience with their singing. The sixth, the Robot, failed to impress both the audience and the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) and was revealed by host Nick Cannon to be Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne.

We’ve been busy since that first episode trying to figure out which famous faces are hiding beneath these elaborate masks. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Kangaroo, who was the last contestant to perform in week one. She closed the show with a toe-tapping cover of “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn.

Her silky voice confirmed our suspicions that the Kangaroo is Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia. After starring in the home-grown soap opera “Neighbors” as a teenager in the early 1990s, Natalie shifted to singing. Her debut single, “Torn,” was a global hit in 1997 and sent her first album, “Left in the Middle,” to the top of the charts.

That success propelled Imbruglia to three Grammy Awards nominations in 1998: Best New Artist, Pop Performance and Pop Album. (Remember, as a group, the 18 contestants on “The Masked Singer” can boast of 69 Grammy nominations.)

Before taking a break from recording in 2015, Natalie had sold 10 million copies of five albums. Three of these had gone gold (Note that “The Masked Singer” celebrities have 88 gold discs).

Natalie is from Australia, which is home to the kangaroo. And she is new mother, which would explain the pouch on the front of her costume.

As Imbruglia is set to release a new record later this year, this high-profile appearance on “The Masked Singer” is very well-timed.

We won’t find out for sure if Natalie Imbruglia is the Kangaroo till she is unmasked. That will only happen if she loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Kangaroo? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

