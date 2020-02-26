‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Kitty is …

Part of the appeal of “The Masked Singer” is trying to figure out which famous faces are hidden beneath those masks. We nailed the identities of the three contestants from Group A who’ve been sent packing: Robot (Lil Wayne), Llama (Drew Carey) and Miss Monster (Chaka Khan). But we were wrong with our guess about the first fellow from Group B who was cut: Elephant (Tony Hawk). The rest of the contenders in Group B returned to compete again on February 26 disguised as the Banana, Frog, Kitty, Mouse and Taco.

Of these famous five folks, we are most certain about who is hiding inside the Kitty costume. Last week, she rocked the house with her cover of the Ariana Grande hit song “Dangerous Woman.” We’ve watched that performance and her clues video over and over and think we’ve nailed her name. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the identity of the Kitty.

First off, there is no way that the Kitty is really Ariana Grande. We just don’t buy the idea that this chart-topping is pulling a fast one by competing on the show and singing one of her own hits. Having said that, we do think that the Kitty is someone whose success is associated with Ariana: Elizabeth Gillies, her co-star in both the Nickelodeon series “Victorious” and in the Broadway musical “13.”

Elizabeth and Ariana have been besties for the better part of a decade. In 2013, they had a big hit record with their duet of the Christmas classic “Santa Baby.”

Elizabeth stars as the bad girl on the CW reboot of the hit 1980s show “Dynasty.” Her character, Fallon Carrington, is notorious for being catty. She sinks her claws into any man that she wants and any woman that gets in her way.

We will only find out if we are right that the Kitty is Elizabeth Gillies when she is unmasked. That only happens when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Kitty? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

