‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Kitty is …

The Kitty is the lone woman competing on quarterfinal 2 of “The Masked Singer” on April 22. She is vying against the Banana, Frog and Rhino for one of the three remaining slots in the competition for the Golden Mask. She landed her spot in this round with her jaw-dropping vocals on Celine Dion power ballad “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” on the April 1 show.

It wasn’t a surprise that the Kitty chose this as one of her two encore performances on the special sing-along episode of “The Masked Singer on April 15. For the other, she went back to her debut on the show and her cover of “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. She earned a standing ovation from the studio audience and four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) for that performance and went on to impress with her versions of “Mercy” by Brett Young, and “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert.

We’ve watched all of those performances again as well as her clues videos. We are now certain that we know who is hiding inside the Kitty costume. Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Kitty.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Banana is …

We are sure that the Kitty is Jackie Evancho, the classically-trained singer who came to fame as the runner-up on “America’s Got Talent” in 2010 when she was all of 10 years old. The Kitty revealed that she started her career when she was very young.

The Kitty says “Christmas is truly the most wonderful time of the year.” Jackie had chart toppers with both her Yuletide albums. “O Holy Night” and “Heavenly Christmas.” Both discs went gold; as a group the season 3 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have 88 gold records.

The Kitty told Robin that “the first time we met, it was lit.” Jackie and Robin both performed at the 2011 tree lighting ceremony at the Grove in Los Angeles.

The Kitty can boast of a connection to movie icon Robert Redford. Jackie made her movie debut in “The Company You Keep,” opposite this Oscar winner who also directed the 2011 spy drama.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Frog is …

We will only find out if we are right that the Kitty is Jackie Evancho when she is unmasked. That only happens when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Kitty? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ season 3 schedule update: Finale on May 27