‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Kitty is …

The Kitty won’t be competing on “The Masked Singer” again until quarterfinal 2 on April 22. But the special sing-along episode on April 15 gives us a chance to revisit one of her stand-out performances from earlier in season 3. The Kitty made it this far based on her stunning cover of the Celine Dion power ballad “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” on the April 1 show.

The Kitty was purr-fection, earning a standing ovation from the studio audience and four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke). This was the latest of her powerhouse performances following versions of “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande, “Mercy” by Brett Young, and “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert.

We are sure that who is hiding inside the Kitty costume. Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Kitty.

We are convinced that the Kitty is Jackie Evancho, the singer who placed second on “America’s Got Talent” in 2010 when she was all of 10 years old. The Kitty readily admits she started her career when she was very young.

The Kitty claims a connection to screen legend Robert Redford. Jackie made her movie debut in “The Company You Keep,” opposite this Oscar winner who also directed the 2011 spy drama.

The Kitty told Robin that “the first time we met, it was lit.” Jackie and Robin both performed on the 2010 Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony on NBC.

The Kitty says “Christmas is truly the most wonderful time of the year.” Jackie had chart toppers with both her Yuletide albums. “O Holy Night” and “Heavenly Christmas.” Both discs went gold; as a group the season 3 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have 88 gold records.

We will only know if we are right that the Kitty is Jackie Evancho when she is unmasked. That only happens when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Kitty? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

