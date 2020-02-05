‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Llama is …

The second episode of season 3 of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday, February 5 brought back the five acts from Sunday’s premiere who had won enough votes to stay in the competition. Once again they performed an elaborate production number while covered from head to toe in a costume. Before taking to the stage each of the contestants offers up some clues as to their real identity.

We’ve been doing some detective work and have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Llama. He delivered a lively rendition of “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin on the season 2 premiere that impressed the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke). Keep reading if you want to know whose famous face is hiding behind that Llama mask.

SEE Everything you need to know about season 3 of ‘The Masked Singer’

The Llama is Drew Carey, the host of “The Price is Right” and one-time star of his own situation comedy. Don’t believe us? Well think about how much of his bio matches up with the clues that the Llama laid out in his video.

He readily admits he’s here just for laughs; that is the name of a comedy festival in Montreal that Drew often headlines.

The Llama is seen working as a DJ (something that Drew did while in the service) at a radio with the call sign “23.3 The Wool” (there were 233 episodes of “The Drew Carey Show”).

We see the Llama holding a record called “The Sounds of Seattle” (Drew is the co-owner of a semi-pro football team, the Seattle Sounders).

The Llama has a camera around his neck (Drew is an avid shutterbug and did a stint as the the official photographer of the US soccer team).

“The Masked Singer” and “The Price is Right” are both shot at CBS Television City.”The Price is Right” was not taping on the days that the Llama appeared on “The Masked Singer.”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Kangaroo is …

While we are sure that the Llama is Drew Carey, we won’t know for certain until he is unmasked. What do you think? Sound off in the comments section and let us know if you agree with us.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions