‘The Masked Singer’ finale spoilers: The Mushroom is …

“The Masked Singer” finale on December 16 will be a battle between the three celebrities who are disguised as the Crocodile, Mushroom and Sun. Of this trio of talent, the strongest singer is the contestant hidden inside the Mushroom costume. From the sound and style of his singing, the clues he gave in his videos and his conversations with the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) we are sure we know the real name of the Mushroom. Keep reading if you dare for all of “The Masked Singer” spoilers for the season 4 finale.

From his debut on the episode 5, when the Mushroom ruled the stage with his electrifying cover of “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell, we’ve been certain that he was a professional musician. We became even more sure as the weeks went on and he nailed each successive appearance capped off by his show-stopping performance of “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse on the December 2 semifinal. We are now more convinced than ever that we know the real name of the Mushroom.

The Mushroom is rapper Aloe Blacc, the singer/songwriter who is also part of the hip hop duo Emanon. The Mushroom admitted that he’s already taken part in another singing competition. One of Blacc’s first successes as a singer came as part of Emanon, which competed on the MTV talent show “The Cut” in 1998.

Blacc’s bio syncs up with many of the clues given by the Mushroom. He was president of his senior class and graduated from Laguna Hills High School with a perfect 4.0 GPA which won him a scholarship to the University of Southern California.

The Mushroom told us that early in his career he carried and briefcase and worked in the rat race. After college, Blacc was an analyst at the accounting firm of Ernst & Young on Wall Street; that location was referenced by the image of a bull (as in stock market). When he was laid off in 2003, Blacc decided to devote himself full-time to his music. The Mushroom told us that he turned one of his hobbies into a big business and Blacc has surely done that with record sales in the millions.

Between them, the other contestants on “The Masked Singer” account for 45 of the 46 Grammy nominations that the group has as a whole. Blacc was a nominee in 2015 for Best R&B Album for his chart-topping disc “Lift Your Spirit.”

Mushroom made mention of wearing many hats. Blacc is rarely seen without sporting one of his signature hats.

The baby doll refers to the song “Baby,” which Aloe recorded with Alice Smith for the 2011 charity album “Red Hot + Rio 2,” which raised awareness and money to fight AIDS/HIV.

And to cap it all off, Blacc can be found on YouTube performing the Donny Hathaway song, “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” and sounding just like the Mushroom did when he sang Hathaway’s hit “A Song for You” on November 26.

We will only find out if we are correct that the Mushroom is Aloe Blacc when he is unmasked at the end of the finale. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Mushroom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

