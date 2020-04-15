‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Night Angel is …

The Night Angel won her spot on “The Masked Singer” semi-final with her rousing rendition of “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain on the April 8 quarterfinal. She is showcased on the special sing-along episode on April 15 along with the first other two semi-finalists, the Astronaut and Turtle. Also expect to see the remaining four quarter-finalists — the Banana, Frog, Kitty and Rhino — in reprisals of one of their past performances.

Of these seven stars still standing, the Night Angel has one of the best voices according to the votes of the studio audiences. She has never been at risk of elimination by four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke).

We’ve rewatched the most recent performance by the Night Angel as well as her first four — “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi; “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga; “Shout!” by the Isley Brothers; and “Rise Up” by Andra Day. And we’ve taken another look at all her clues videos and interview answers.

Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Night Angel.

We are certain that the Night Angel is Kandi Burruss, one of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The Night Angel told Jenny that she has often said her real name on the radio; Kandi has called in a number of times to talk to Jenny on her SiriusXM radio show.

In a clues video, we see the Night Angel open a door to a group of gray-haired ladies; this must be a reference to Kandi’s restaurant Old Lady Gang, which is in the Castleberry Hill section of Atlanta (this would also explain the “strawberry castle” and “sweet tea” clues.).

Kandi came to fame as a singer in the R&B girl group Xscape in the late 1990s. This quartet enjoyed huge success, with three consecutive albums selling more than one million copies apiece: “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha” (1993); “Off the Hook” (1995); and “Traces of My Lipstick” (1998). Those sales merited both gold and platinum certification from the RIAA Collectively, “The Masked Singer” contestants can boast of 88 gold records.

Two of the clues – a crown and a bee — add up to Queen Bee, a.k.a. Beyonce. Burruss wrote songs for Beyonce when she was in Destiny’s Child including “Hey Ladies,” “She Can’t Love You” and “So Good (Destiny’s Child song).

Burruss won a Grammy Award in 2000 for Best R&B Song. She co-wrote “No Scrubs” for TLC. As a group, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have earned 69 Grammy nominations.

We’ll only know if Kandi Burruss is the Night Angel when she is unmasked. That will happen if she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Night Angel? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.