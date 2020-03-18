‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Night Angel is …

On March 18, the eighth episode of “The Masked Singer” featured the five acts from Group C who won enough votes to stay in the competition last week. They again took to the stage covered completely in cumbersome costumes that disguised them as the Astronaut, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan and T-Rex.

As much fun as it is to watch these celebrities sing, we derive even more enjoyment from figuring out who they are. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Night Angel. She wowed the crowd and the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) on March 11 with her cover of “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Astronaut is …

We are sure that the Night Angel is Kandi Burruss, star of the reality series “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Before her stint on this hit Bravo show, Burruss was part of Xscape, a female R&B vocal quartet that enjoyed great success in the 1990s. The group released three consecutive platinum albums (a certification that is even better than gold); as a group, “The Masked Singer” contestants have 88 gold records.

Collectively, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have bragging rights to 69 Grammy nominations, Burruss prevailed with her only Grammy bid in 2000 when she shared in the win for Best R&B Song for the TLC hit “No Scrubs.”

In her clues video, the Night Angel walks the halls of a motel, opening various room doors. One of them housed a group of feisty senior citizens; that certainly suggests Kandi’s restaurant Old Lady Gang.

SEE Everything you need to know about season 3 of ‘The Masked Singer’

We’ll only for sure if Kandi Burruss is the Night Angel when she is unmasked. That will only happen if she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Night Angel ? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.