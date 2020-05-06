‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Night Angel is …

The Night Angel is one of the frontrunners to win season 3 of “The Masked Singer.” She, along with the remaining four contestants, perform again on the May 6 quarterfinal. The Night Angel is coming off her heavenly cover of “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles last week that had the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) roaring their approval.

The Night Angel has never been at risk of elimination. That isn’t surprising given her powerhouse performances starting with “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi, followed by “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga; “Shout!” by the Isley Brothers; “Rise Up” by Andra Day; and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain.

We’ve taken another look at all of these turns in the spotlight as well as the clues videos. We think we have figured out the famous face who is hidden beneath that Night Angel mask. Keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Night Angel.

We are convinced that the Night Angel is Kandi Burruss, the breakout star of the Bravo reality series “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Long before “RHOA,” Kandi was best known as part of the R&B group Xscape. This quartet enjoyed huge success in the 1990s with three #1 albums in a row: “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha” (1993); “Off the Hook” (1995); and “Traces of My Lipstick” (1998). Each sold more than one million copies and was certified as both gold and platinum by the RIAA. The Masked Singer” contestants have 88 gold records between them.

Kandi won a Grammy in 2000 for the Best R&B Song, “No Scrubs,” which was recorded by TLC. As a whole, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have earned 69 Grammy Award nominations.

In one of the clues videos, we saw shots of both a crown and a bee. Reading them together, we came up with “queen bee,” which is nickname for Beyonce. Burruss wrote songs for her when she was still with Destiny’s Child including the hits “Hey Ladies,” “She Can’t Love You” and “So Good.”

In another clues video, we see the Night Angel open a motel room door to a group of gray-haired ladies; we take this to be a reference to Kandi’s restaurant Old Lady Gang, which is in the Castleberry Hill section of Atlanta (that also explains the “strawberry castle” and “sweet tea” clues.).

The Night Angel told Jenny that she has spoken her real name on the radio; Kandi is a regular guest on Jenny’s SiriusXM show.

We’ll only know if we are right that Kandi Burruss is the Night Angel when she is unmasked. This will happen only if she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Night Angel? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.