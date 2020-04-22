‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Rhino is …

The Rhino is “The Masked Singer” contestant who has shown the most growth over season 3. He contends for a slot in the top six in quarterfinal 2 on April 22. He is competing against the Banana, Frog and Kitty. All four were featured on the special sing-along episode on April 15. The Rhino chose two of his previous performances that showcase his versatility: “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan and “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles.

We’ve rewatched those performances as well as his other two — “Have a Little Faith in Me.” by John Hiatt and “What a Man Gotta Do” by Jonas Brothers. And we’ve taken another look at his clues videos. We think that the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) are on the right track with their theory that the Rhino is a professional athlete.

However, we are sure that they are wrong with their guesses that he is NFL player Tim Tebow or Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Rhino.

We are absolutely certain that the Rhino is Barry Zito, the MLB pitcher who is now a country music star.

Barry wrote the song “Butterflies, which was featured in the 2012 Eddie Murphy movie “A Thousand Words” – we see lots of these winged insects in one of the clues videos. Thicke also had a song featured in that film, which explains Rhino saying, “Robin, we think alike. You and I were on the same track, literally.”

In another of the clues video we see the words “Grand Ole Opry” on a guitar; Zito wrapped up his baseball career in 2015 with a stint on the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, which is home to this famous music venue. He even wrote and recorded a theme song for the team.

Zito wore #75 on his uniform for all but his first season as a major league baseball player. In another of the clues videos, there is a shot of three quarters (25 x 3 = 75).

The Rhino describes himself as a “gentle giant.” Zito played for the San Francisco Giants for seven years beginning in 2007.

The image of the sliced hamburger slider bun is a reference to Barry’s signature pitch, the slider-cutter hybrid.

Barry sports a tattoo of a golden calf on the inside of his right bicep; collectively, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have a whopping 160 tats between them.

The Rhino readily admits to falling victim to the trappings of celebrity. Zito called his memoir “Curveball: How I Discovered True Fulfillment After Chasing Fortune and Fame.” It was a New York Times bestseller list; three of “The Masked Singer” contestants achieved this sales milestone.

The photo of the Show Me state with a crown is a nod to Zito’s wife, Amber Seyer, who was Miss Missouri in 2007.

And we think that the yearbook quote — “performing for a king being in your blood” — is a reference to Barry’s dad, Joe Zito, a long-time collaborator with legendary singer Nat King Cole.

We will only find out for certain if we are right that the Rhino is Barry Zito when he is unmasked. This will happen when he loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Rhino? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.