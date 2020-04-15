‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Rhino is …

The Rhino made it to the quarterfinals of “The Masked Singer” on April 1 with his cover of “What a Man Gotta Do” by Jonas Brothers. He won over the studio audience and four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke).We won’t see the Rhino compete again till April 22 when he will face off against the Banana, Frog and Kitty in quarterfinal 2. However, all four should be featured in the special sing-along episode of “The Masked Singer” on April 15.

Of the seven remaining contestants on “The Masked Singer,” the Rhino is the one who has improved the most over the competition. His personality made up for his performances. He was declared safe for each of his first three turns in the spotlight: “Have a Little Faith in Me.” by John Hiatt ,”Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan and “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles.

We’ve watched all those performances again as well as the Rhino clues videos. We are sure we now know who is hidden behind the Rhino mask. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Rhino.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Astronaut is …

We are sure that the Rhino is Barry Zito, the one-time MLB player who is now a recording artist.

Zito wore #75 on his uniform for all but his first season as a professional baseball player. In one of the clues videos, there is a shot of three quarters (25 x 3 = 75).

In another video, the Rhino says he is a “gentle giant.” Zito was an all-star pitcher for the San Francisco Giants for seven years beginning in 2007.

The shot of the sliced hamburger slider bun is a shout-out to Barry’s signature pitch, the slider-cutter hybrid.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Banana is …

The image of the Show Me state with a crown has to be a visual reference to Zito’s wife, Amber Seyer, who was Miss Missouri in 2007.

The Rhino refers to being caught up in the world of celebrity. Zito has been very open about how he dealt with the fame that came his way as an MLB all-star. Indeed he titled his memoir “Curveball: How I Discovered True Fulfillment After Chasing Fortune and Fame.” It made it onto the New York Times bestseller list; only three of “The Masked Singer” contestants can claim such bragging rights.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Frog is …

Barry wrote the song “Butterflies, which was featured in the 2012 Eddie Murphy movie “A Thousand Words” – we saw lots of those winged insects in one of the clues videos. Thicke also had a song featured in that film, which explains the Rhino saying, “Robin, we think alike. You and I were on the same track, literally.”

We see a shot of a yearbook quote — “performing for a king being in your blood” — that we read as a reference to Barry’s dad, Joe Zito, a long-time collaborator with legendary singer Nat King Cole.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Kitty is …

In another video we see the words Grand Ole Opry on a guitar; Zito finished up his baseball career in 2015 on the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, which is home to this music hall. And he wrote and recorded a theme song for this team.

Barry has a tattoo of a golden calf on the inside of his right bicep; as a group, “The Masked Singer” celebrities sport a whopping 160 tats between them.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Night Angel is ...

We will only know if we are right that the Rhino is Barry Zito when he is unmasked. This will happen when he loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Rhino? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.