‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Rhino is …

Fans of The Rhino on “The Masked Singer” are thrilled that he has made it to the final six contenders who are competing on the April 29 episode. He has had a tough time getting this far in the competition, and was at risk of being eliminated in the Super 9 episode on April 1 following his performance of “What a Man Gotta Do” by Jonas Brothers. However, he rallied and nailed his cover of “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber last week.

We’ve been wondering who the famous fellow is inside the Rhino costume. So we’ve been watching those performances as well as his others to date: “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles; “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan; and “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt. And we’ve also had another look at his clues videos.

We agree with the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) that the Rhino is a professional athlete. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Rhino.

We are sure that the Rhino is Barry Zito, the Major League Baseball pitcher who is a rising country music star.

The Rhino calls himself a “gentle giant.” Zito played for the San Francisco Giants for a lucky seven years beginning in 2007.

In another of the clues videos, we see an shot of three quarters (25 x 3 = 75). Zito was #75 for all but his first season as a professional baseball player.

The photo of the sliced hamburger slider bun is a shout-out to Barry’s signature pitch, the slider-cutter hybrid.

Zito has a tattoo of a golden calf on the inside of his right bicep; as a group, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have a whopping 160 tats between them.

The photo of the Show Me state with a crown fits in with Zito’s wife, Amber Seyer, who was Miss Missouri in 2007.

The Rhino says he got caught up in the trappings of being a celebrity. Zito wrote a memoir, “Curveball: How I Discovered True Fulfillment After Chasing Fortune and Fame,” that made the New York Times bestseller list; three of “The Masked Singer” contestants can claim this bragging right.

We read the yearbook quote — “performing for a king being in your blood” — as a reference to Barry’s dad, Joe Zito, a long-time collaborator with legendary singer Nat King Cole.

Barry wrote the song “Butterflies, which was included in the 2012 Eddie Murphy movie “A Thousand Words.” Robin also had a song on that soundtrack, which explains Rhino saying, “Robin, we think alike; you and I were on the same track, literally.”

In another of the clues video we saw the words “Grand Ole Opry” on a guitar; Zito wrapped up his baseball career in 2015 on the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, which is home to this music venue. He wrote and recorded a theme song for the team.

We will only find out if we are right that the Rhino is Barry Zito when he is unmasked. This will happen when he loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Rhino? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.