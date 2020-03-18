‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Rhino is …

A huge part of the appeal of “The Masked Singer” is trying to figure out which famous faces are hidden beneath those masks. While we did well with figuring out the real names of those six celebrities sent home from Groups A and B, we were way off base with our best guess on the first woman sent packing from Group C: Bear (Sarah Palin). The rest of the contenders in Group C returned to compete again on March 18 disguised as the Astronaut, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan and T-Rex.

Of these famous five folks, we are most certain about who is hiding inside the Rhino costume. Last week, he rocked the house with his cover of “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt. We’ve watched that performance and his clues video over and over and think we’ve nailed his name. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the identity of the Rhino.

We think that the Rhino is John Travolta. Don’t agree? Well considering the following facts:

The Rhino towers over the competition; Travolta stands 6’2″.

Travolta, who got his start in Broadway musicals, had the biggest hit of his career as the star of the movie version of “Grease.” He raised his voice in song on such classics as “Greased Lightning.” The “Grease” soundtrack was one the biggest selling of all time. Between them, the season 3 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have 88 gold records.

The Rhino costume is modelled on a vintage aviator jacket; Travolta has been a licensed pilot since he was just 22. These days he lives alongside Greystone Airport in Florida and has several jets that he parks on his own runway.

Travolta has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Three of this season’s contestants have bragging rights to this singular honor from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

We won’t know if we are right that the Rhino is John Travolta until he is unmasked. That only happens when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Rhino? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.