‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Seahorse is …

A big part of the appeal of “The Masked Singer” is trying to figure out which famous faces are hidden beneath those masks. We nailed the identities of the two contestants from Group A who’ve been sent packing: Dragon (Busta Rhymes) and Giraffe (Brian Austin Green). But we were wrong with our guess about the first fellow from Group B who was cut: Gremlin (Mickey Rourke). The rest of the contenders in Group B returned to compete again on October 14 disguised as the Baby Alien, Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent and Whatchamacallit.

Of these famous five folks, we are most certain about who is hiding inside the Seahorse costume. In her first appearance, she rocked the house with her cover of the Rihanna hit song “”Only Girl (In the World).” We’ve watched that performance and her clues video over and over and think we’ve nailed her name. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the identity of the Seahorse.

First off, there is no way that the Seahorse is the red-hot Halsey or Bebe Rexha, who both got name checks from the judges. But we do think that the Seahorse is someone who has seen their name at the top of the charts: Tori Kelly.

Kelly came to fame as a contestant on “American Idol,” making it to the semi-finals of season 9 back in 2010. Five years later, her debut studio disc, “Unbreakable Smile,” hit number two on the Billboard 200 chart and she reaped a Grammy bid for Best New Artist. Her sophomore album, “Hiding Place,” won her two Grammy Awards in 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song (“Never Alone” with Kirk Franklin). Collectively, the 16 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have amassed 46 Grammy nominations.

We see the Seahorse sipping some tea; Tori has staged virtual concerts with other singers under the umbrella title, “QuaranTEA.” And for those that argue it was coffee in the cup, we also know that Tori likes her caffeine. She even penned a song called “Coffee,” which is featured on her third album, “Inspired By True Events.”

Sitting around the campfire we saw three animals that Tori has a connection with: a frog (she did a duet with Kermit of his signature song “Rainbow Connection” on the 2016 TV special “Disneyland 60”); a poodle (she often posts pics of her pup on Instagram) and a dove (she had a hit with the track “City Dove”).

And Tori is unapologetic about her love for all things Harry Potter, which was referenced by that photo of a hog covered in warts (Hogwarts is the name of Harry’s school).

We will only find out if we are right that the Seahorse is Tori Kelly when she is unmasked. That only happens when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Seahorse? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

