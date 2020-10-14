‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Serpent is …

Season 4 of “The Masked “Singer” has already seen three of the 16 contestants sent home: two from Group A (the Dragon and Giraffe who turned out to be Busta Rhymes and Brian Austin Green respectively) and one from Group B (the Gremlin who was Mickey Rourke).

Rourke was the first of the six celebrities competing in Group B to be axed. The remaining five contenders — Baby Alien, Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent and Whatchamacallit — competed in the fourth episode, which aired on Wednesday, October 14. One of them will be eliminated at the end of the show while the other four will continue on in the competition in coming weeks.

Keep reading as we’ve got “The Masked Singer” spoilers for all of them, including our best guess as to the real identity of the Serpent.

Before he performed, we had the idea that the Serpent was someone who had appeared in the smash hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” – we saw a shot of a history book and a map of the Caribbean, which is where Alexander Hamilton was born. And we knew that as a group, “The Masked Singer” contestants had earned 46 Grammy nominations and anyone in the “Hamilton” cast would have shared in the 2015 win for Best Musical Theater Album.

But we weren’t sure which of a trio — Daveed Diggs (who played both the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson), Chris Jackson (George Washington) or Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton’s killer Aaron Burr) — it could be.

But after watching the Serpent swing and sing a rousing rendition of “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers in his first appearance. we are convinced that it is Odom. Don’t get us wrong – his two former co-stars have stage presence too. But anyone who saw “Hamilton” on Broadway or Disney + would instantly recognize Odom in that Serpent swagger. Add to that the fact that he is only one of three to be left-handed as is the Serpent.

The most telling clue is one that has two meanings to Odom: the prescription bottle with the label marked “PharMASKy, #31118, Serpentine, Dr Cannon.” Those five digits could reference milestones in Odom’s career: 3 albums, 11 shows in New York, and 18 years from his first to last appearance on Broadway. They could also be a subtle shout-out to the Biblical verse, Romans 3:11-18, which describes the appearance of Paul; that was the name of the character in “Rent” that Odom played in his Broadway debut.

We’ll only find out if we are right that the Serpent is Leslie Odom, Jr. when he is unmasked. That’ll happen when he either loses a popular vote or wins. Do you think we are correct in our theory about the real name of the Serpent? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.