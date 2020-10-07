‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who are the Snow Owls?

On October 7, the third episode of “The Masked Singer” showcased the four acts from Group A who had won enough votes to stay in the competition after the premiere. They again took to the stage covered completely in cumbersome costumes that disguised them as the Giraffe, Popcorn, Snow Owls and Sun.

As much fun as it is to watch these celebrities sing, we derive even more enjoyment from figuring out who they are. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the pair of celebrities inside the Snow Owls costume. They wowed the crowd and the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) on September 23 with their cover of “Say Something” by A Great Big World.

We aren’t buying the judges guess that the Snow Owls are Donny and Marie Osmond. Yes, Donny did strut his stuff in season 1 of “The Masked Singer” as the Peacock. And we know that the clue about roses could refer to Marie’s first hit “Paper Roses.” But that is all just too obvious, isn’t it?

Consider instead our theory: country music superstar Clint Black and his wife of almost 30 years, actress Lisa Hartman. These lovebirds have also been songbirds together with a #1 tune, “When I Said I Do.”

Hartman made her name as a TV star in the 1980s but was also a singer, with several hit records. Black is one of the top-selling artists in country music, with almost 20 million albums sold worldwide. (Collectively, the season 4 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have moved 281 million records.)

Black can brag of two triple platinum albums (“Killin’ Time” and “Put Yourself in My Shoes”) as well as four platinum discs (“The Hard Way,” “No Time to Kill,” “One Emotion” and “Nothin’ but the Taillights”). As a group, the celebrities can boast of 23 platinum records.

Collectively, the 16 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have amassed 46 Grammy nominations. Black has racked up 11 bids over the year and Hartman shared in the one for “When I Said I Do.”

The shot of the pearl makes us think of their daughter, Lily Pearl Black.

And the clue of Quarrel Canyon is a not-so-subtle play on the place Laurel Canyon, where the Blacks made their home until they moved to Nashville in 2004.

We will only find out if we are right that the Snow Owls are Clint Black and Lisa Hartman when they are unmasked. That only happens when they lose a vote or win the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Snow Owls? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.