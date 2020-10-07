‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is the Sun?

The five remaining contestants in Group A took to the stage again on episode 3 of season 4 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired Wednesday (October 7) on FOX. They first appeared on the premiere episode two weeks ago. That marked the first (and last) appearance of the sixth contender from this group: the Dragon lost the studio audience vote and was revealed to be rap pioneer Busta Rhymes.

His one-time competitors are disguised as the Giraffe, Popcorn, Snow Owls and Sun. We rewatched all of their performances from two weeks ago as well as their clues videos. We are convinced we are on the right track when it comes to revealing the real names of the rest of Group A. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the true identity of the Sun, who sang “”Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo on September 23.

Before she performed, we were sure that the Sun was Demi Lovato. So many of the clues fit: the mouse ears made sense for this one-time Disney star, who headlined the network’s hit show “Sonny with a Chance” a decade ago. And Demi scored half a billion views on YouTube for her cover of “Let It Go” from the animated smash “Frozen.” Add to that the fact that Lovato has been open about her struggles (again referred to in a clue).

But after hearing the Mouse sing, we now know that this is the Grammy winner Christina Aguilera. Remember, as a group the 16 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have earned 46 Grammy nominations. Dionne has racked up 20 Grammy Awards bids and won five of the recording industry’s highest honor.

Christina has sold more than 75 million albums, with two of them going platinum while one went four times, another six and a third eight (“The Masked Singer” season 4 contestants can boast of 23 platinum discs). Two of her other albums went gold, which would certainly give her membership in the Gold Club as seen in the clues video.

Aguilera came to fame at a young age as part of the rebooted “Mickey Mouse Club” in the early 1990s. Her first hit single was a cover of the song “Reflection” from the Disney animated film “Mulan.” At the end of her first performance, the Sun admitted, “when I put this mask on I felt like it was a reflection of who I am.”

We will only find out if we were right that the Sun is Christina Aguilera when she is unmasked. That will happen if she loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Sun? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.